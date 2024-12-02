American Forces Network Kaiserslautern’s 2024 wrap up video. This video highlights the accomplishments made by service members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 04:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946593
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-VM922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110730068
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community 2024 Year in Review (720p), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.