Staff Sgt. Derek Easley - Holiday Greeting

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derek Easley, current assigned to U.S. Army Pacific, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 02:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946589
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-VP587-2249
|Filename:
|DOD_110730049
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
