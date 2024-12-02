Bull Shark 25-1: Multinational Exercise Strengthens Regional Security and Collaboration

U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa completed the Bull Shark 25-1 exercise at Arta, Djibouti, on Nov. 26, 2024. The semiannual exercise brought together U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish, Japanese, and French forces to enhance communication and interoperability among international partners. It simulated complex personnel recovery scenarios across land, sea, and air domains, testing coordination and operational readiness while strengthening regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|11.26.2024
Date Posted: 12.12.2024
|Package
