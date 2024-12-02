Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. David Silva - Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. David Silva, an information technology specialist, currently assigned to 10th Support Group, U.S. Army Japan, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 01:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946586
    VIRIN: 241212-A-WY430-1818
    Filename: DOD_110729980
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Hometown: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. David Silva - Holiday Greeting, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    holiday season
    Florida
    USARJ
    Cyber Center of Excellence
    YamaSakura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download