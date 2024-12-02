Sgt. David Silva - Holiday Greeting

Sgt. David Silva, an information technology specialist, currently assigned to 10th Support Group, U.S. Army Japan, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 01:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946586
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-WY430-1818
|Filename:
|DOD_110729980
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
