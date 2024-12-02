Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from the Australian Defence Force, the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct trilateral medical training for during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)