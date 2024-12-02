Service members from the Australian Defence Force, the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct trilateral medical training for during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 23:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946579
|VIRIN:
|241211-A-XG428-9917
|Filename:
|DOD_110729906
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise, by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
