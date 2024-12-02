Yama Sakura 87: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Japan

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia during an official visit to Camp Asaka Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Secretary Austin thanked Soldiers for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to the nation as well their contributions to the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance and to a free and open Indo-Pacific region as part of his three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Graf)
|12.11.2024
|12.11.2024 23:20
|B-Roll
|946577
|241211-A-VF492-1821
|DOD_110729881
|00:02:00
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|0
|0
