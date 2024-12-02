SHIMODA, Japan (May 19, 2024) B-roll package of events during the 85th Shimoda Black Ship Festival. Includes U.S. Navy personnel from commands throughout Japan, including the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), forward-deployed to Yokosuka. Sailors interact with Japanese locals, particpate in ceremonies and parades, and lay wreaths as part of the festivities. The Black Ship Festival commemorates the 171st anniversary of the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy video by David Flewellyn/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946567
|VIRIN:
|240519-D-ZZ786-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110729666
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 85th Shimoda Black Ship Festival, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.