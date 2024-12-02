Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    85th Shimoda Black Ship Festival

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.19.2024

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    SHIMODA, Japan (May 19, 2024) B-roll package of events during the 85th Shimoda Black Ship Festival. Includes U.S. Navy personnel from commands throughout Japan, including the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), forward-deployed to Yokosuka. Sailors interact with Japanese locals, particpate in ceremonies and parades, and lay wreaths as part of the festivities. The Black Ship Festival commemorates the 171st anniversary of the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy video by David Flewellyn/released)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946567
    VIRIN: 240519-D-ZZ786-1002
    Filename: DOD_110729666
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th Shimoda Black Ship Festival, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

