An animated multimedia instructional video detailing how to properly pronounce the name of the U.S. Navy's largest overseas installation.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 18:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946564
|VIRIN:
|241118-D-ZZ786-2131
|Filename:
|DOD_110729549
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, It's Pronounced Yokosuka, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
