Coast Guard rescues 2 in Yolo County

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoist two individuals from a canyon in Yolo County, California on Dec. 30, 2023. The aircrew were able to transfer the two individuals to awaiting emergency medical services nearby. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
