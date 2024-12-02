Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 in Yolo County

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoist two individuals from a canyon in Yolo County, California on Dec. 30, 2023. The aircrew were able to transfer the two individuals to awaiting emergency medical services nearby. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946563
    VIRIN: 231230-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_110729500
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    California Coast
    Coast Guard California
    CoastGuardNewsWire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download