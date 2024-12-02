Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hockey: Go Army, Beat Navy (353d CACOM)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    The 353rd Civil Affairs Command (353d CACOM) is comprised of the world's leading experts in military governance. Assigned to the 353d CACOM is the 2nd Psychological Operations Group (2d POG), which is the world's most capable military formation in psychological and influence operations.

    In this video, the 353d CACOM and the 2d POG wish the Army hockey team good luck against Navy.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 17:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 946561
    VIRIN: 241211-A-PW434-7990
    PIN: 1235
    Filename: DOD_110729463
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Hockey: Go Army, Beat Navy (353d CACOM), by LTC Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hockey
    ArmyNavy

