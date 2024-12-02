Hockey: Go Army, Beat Navy (353d CACOM)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 353rd Civil Affairs Command (353d CACOM) is comprised of the world's leading experts in military governance. Assigned to the 353d CACOM is the 2nd Psychological Operations Group (2d POG), which is the world's most capable military formation in psychological and influence operations.



In this video, the 353d CACOM and the 2d POG wish the Army hockey team good luck against Navy.