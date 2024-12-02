Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard conducts hyper-realistic disaster training in Georgia

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    PERRY, Ga. – The Louisiana National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conducted a training exercise culminating in a National Guard Bureau (NGB)-overseen evaluation Dec. 1 – Dec. 7 in Perry, Georgia.

    The CERFP is a joint, self-sustained unit composed of Louisiana Army and Air National Guard service members. The specialized team is trained to deploy rapidly to disaster zones, providing casualty search and extraction, patient decontamination, and emergency medical services.

    The LANG’s CERFP is responsible for deploying within six hours of notification to any location within FEMA Region 6, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

    Established in November 2010, the LANG CERFP has been called upon for numerous missions, including hurricane responses and major public events. The unit provided command and control support following Hurricane Isaac in 2012 and assisted the 62nd Civil Support Team during Mardi Gras and high-profile events like the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

    Louisiana
    Disaster Response
    CERFP
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard

