La. Guard conducts hyper-realistic disaster training in Georgia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946555" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PERRY, Ga. – The Louisiana National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conducted a training exercise culminating in a National Guard Bureau (NGB)-overseen evaluation Dec. 1 – Dec. 7 in Perry, Georgia.



The CERFP is a joint, self-sustained unit composed of Louisiana Army and Air National Guard service members. The specialized team is trained to deploy rapidly to disaster zones, providing casualty search and extraction, patient decontamination, and emergency medical services.



The LANG’s CERFP is responsible for deploying within six hours of notification to any location within FEMA Region 6, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.



Established in November 2010, the LANG CERFP has been called upon for numerous missions, including hurricane responses and major public events. The unit provided command and control support following Hurricane Isaac in 2012 and assisted the 62nd Civil Support Team during Mardi Gras and high-profile events like the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.