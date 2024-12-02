U.S. Army and International Paratroopers, from 14 partner nations, participated in Operation Toy Drop at Fort Liberty, NC, Dec. 4–16, 2024. OTD combined the spirit of giving with military training, allowing the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and its subordinate units to improve airborne training, readiness, safety, and interoperability with partner nations while supporting the local community through voluntary toy donations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946553
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-VC966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110729251
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Toy Drop 2024 - Day Two B-Roll Package, by SGT Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
