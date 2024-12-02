Airmen from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in a training exercise on Nov. 21, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance readiness. This training is part of the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Greater Power Competition, and the focus on aeromedical evacuation will ensure readiness in addressing challenges and increase survivability. The squadron maintains a high level of preparedness by regularly conducting exercises focused on patient transport, flight safety and in-flight medical care. A distinctive feature of the 375th is its innovative Battle Lab, which brings together Airmen from Critical Care Air Transport and En-Route Patient Staging for integrated training. This collaboration strengthens the squadron’s ability to provide efficient, effective care during complex aeromedical missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946552
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-UE447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110729238
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Exercise, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.