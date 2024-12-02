Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Exercise

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airmen from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in a training exercise on Nov. 21, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance readiness. This training is part of the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Greater Power Competition, and the focus on aeromedical evacuation will ensure readiness in addressing challenges and increase survivability. The squadron maintains a high level of preparedness by regularly conducting exercises focused on patient transport, flight safety and in-flight medical care. A distinctive feature of the 375th is its innovative Battle Lab, which brings together Airmen from Critical Care Air Transport and En-Route Patient Staging for integrated training. This collaboration strengthens the squadron’s ability to provide efficient, effective care during complex aeromedical missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946552
    VIRIN: 241121-F-UE447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110729238
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    training exercise
    375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    375th AES
    375th Air Mobility Command

