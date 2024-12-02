375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in a training exercise on Nov. 21, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance readiness. This training is part of the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Greater Power Competition, and the focus on aeromedical evacuation will ensure readiness in addressing challenges and increase survivability. The squadron maintains a high level of preparedness by regularly conducting exercises focused on patient transport, flight safety and in-flight medical care. A distinctive feature of the 375th is its innovative Battle Lab, which brings together Airmen from Critical Care Air Transport and En-Route Patient Staging for integrated training. This collaboration strengthens the squadron’s ability to provide efficient, effective care during complex aeromedical missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)