Bliss FMWR mega gym open 24 hours-a-day starting this week

Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney are back with another reason why "It's Better at Bliss."



Located on East Bliss, the Bliss FMWR Sgt. Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center has been a hub for fitness and fun for almost 20 years. Starting Dec. 9, the staff will offer even more for troops, family members, and guests when they go to a 24-hour-a-day schedule.



(Video made with some additional courtesy footage, as well as commercial footage)