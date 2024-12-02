Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army-Navy game shoutout by 642 RSG commander

    DECATUR, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Col. Anthony Hudson, commander of the 642nd Regional Support Group, gives a 2024 Army-Navy game shoutout on behalf of his troops. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an Army Reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946533
    VIRIN: 241207-A-VX503-2007
    Filename: DOD_110728934
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: DECATUR, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    This work, Army-Navy game shoutout by 642 RSG commander, by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Army-Navy game
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG
    GoArmyAcademy

