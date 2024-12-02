TRICARE Region Change - Are your recurring payments set up?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Do you live in Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, or Wisconsin? Your state is moving to the TRICARE West Region on Jan. 1, 2025. To ensure your coverage continues seamlessly, read below to see if you need to provide your payment information to TriWest!



- Do you pay for your TRICARE coverage via bank electronic funds transfer, debit card, or credit card? You'll need to provide your recurring payment information to TriWest by Jan. 1! Visit https://tricare-bene.triwest.com/signin



- Do you pay by military pay system allotment? You're all set! This will transfer automatically.



For more details on this change and resources to navigate it, visit https://newsroom.tricare.mil/News/TRICARE-News/Article/3983190/reminder-tricare-regions-are-changing-jan-1-2025



Music Credit:

Digital Age by Scott Holmes Music is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License