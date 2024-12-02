TRICARE Region Change - Are your recurring payments set up?

Do you live in Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, or Wisconsin? Your state is moving to the TRICARE West Region on Jan. 1, 2025. To ensure your coverage continues seamlessly, read below to see if you need to provide your payment information to TriWest!
- Do you pay for your TRICARE coverage via bank electronic funds transfer, debit card, or credit card? You'll need to provide your recurring payment information to TriWest by Jan. 1! Visit https://tricare-bene.triwest.com/signin
- Do you pay by military pay system allotment? You're all set! This will transfer automatically.
For more details on this change and resources to navigate it, visit https://newsroom.tricare.mil/News/TRICARE-News/Article/3983190/reminder-tricare-regions-are-changing-jan-1-2025
