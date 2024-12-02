Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE Region Change - Are your recurring payments set up?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing

    Do you live in Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, or Wisconsin? Your state is moving to the TRICARE West Region on Jan. 1, 2025. To ensure your coverage continues seamlessly, read below to see if you need to provide your payment information to TriWest!

    - Do you pay for your TRICARE coverage via bank electronic funds transfer, debit card, or credit card? You'll need to provide your recurring payment information to TriWest by Jan. 1! Visit https://tricare-bene.triwest.com/signin

    - Do you pay by military pay system allotment? You're all set! This will transfer automatically.

    For more details on this change and resources to navigate it, visit https://newsroom.tricare.mil/News/TRICARE-News/Article/3983190/reminder-tricare-regions-are-changing-jan-1-2025

    Music Credit:
    Digital Age by Scott Holmes Music is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946527
    VIRIN: 241204-F-QW125-7503
    Filename: DOD_110728851
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Region Change - Are your recurring payments set up?, by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    healthcare
    TRICARE
    coverage
    TriWest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download