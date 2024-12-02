Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd Wing Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    On Friday, December 6, 2024, the 142nd Wing held a change of command ceremony at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. wherein Col. Michael B. Kosderka relinquished command to incoming commander, Col. David J. Christensen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946523
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-WT152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110728739
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Change of Command, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Change of Command
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download