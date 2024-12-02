On Friday, December 6, 2024, the 142nd Wing held a change of command ceremony at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. wherein Col. Michael B. Kosderka relinquished command to incoming commander, Col. David J. Christensen.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946523
|VIRIN:
|241206-Z-WT152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110728739
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 142nd Wing Change of Command, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.