Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FCC Ribbon Cutting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This is B-Roll of families at Kirtland Air Force Base celebrated the opening of the base’s first new Family Child Care provider in six years during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 10.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946521
    VIRIN: 241211-F-BX440-1001
    Filename: DOD_110728691
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCC Ribbon Cutting, by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download