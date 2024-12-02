Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Hayden Hudson - Holiday Season 24

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Hayden Hudson, assigned to the Security Force Assistance Command sends a greeting to his family in Richmond, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 12:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946518
    VIRIN: 241211-A-VH689-5148
    Filename: DOD_110728664
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Hayden Hudson - Holiday Season 24, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    HolidaySeason
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

