    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay EMT Graduation

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay Sailors and firefighters graduate the hospital's six week emergency medical technician (EMT) course. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946514
    VIRIN: 241210-N-CW190-1001
    Filename: DOD_110728631
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay EMT Graduation, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EMT
    Guantanamo Bay
    NMRTC
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command

