Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay Sailors and firefighters graduate the hospital's six week emergency medical technician (EMT) course. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946514
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-CW190-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110728631
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay EMT Graduation, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.