Around the Air Force: B-1B Lancer Beddown, New AETC Centers, and Pet Relocation Reimbursement

In this week’s around the Air Force, 17 B-1B Lancers and 800 Airmen from Ellsworth AFB will temporarily beddown at Grand Forks AFB starting in December, three newly established Air Education and Training Command centers achieved Initial Operational Capability, marking a significant milestone to reoptimize for Great Power Competition, and additional reimbursements are authorized for pet transportation from countries with higher rabies risk.