    Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lous Villarreal, Military Training Instructor, 37th Training Wing, explains a typical day as an MTI and the benefits of the position.
    This video is part one of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the Military Training Instructor series for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Chapter one focuses on the initial entry level MTI referred to as a Line MTI. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024
    TEXAS, US

    Basic Military Training
    AETC
    MTI
    Military Training Instructor
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

