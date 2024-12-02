Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lous Villarreal, Military Training Instructor, 37th Training Wing, explains a typical day as an MTI and the benefits of the position.

This video is part one of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the Military Training Instructor series for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Chapter one focuses on the initial entry level MTI referred to as a Line MTI. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)