DOD Recognizes 2024 Defense Acquisition Award Winners

William A. LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, presents the winners of the 2024 Defense Acquisition Awards at the Defense Acquisition University at Fort Belvoir, Va., Dec. 11, 2024. The five annual awards, representing 23 categories, recognize individual and team accomplishments that have advanced the national defense strategy and supported the secretary of defense's priorities through excellence in acquisition.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|946506
|Filename:
|DOD_110728471
|Length:
|00:57:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
