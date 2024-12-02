Staff members of the Personal and Professional Development section in the Chapel Annex building deliver a base-wide holiday message on Marine Corps base Quantico, Dec. 6, 2024. The holiday message intends to spread glee across the base during the season of cheer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946497
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-VM953-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110728317
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Holiday Greetings From Marine Corps Base Quantico, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS
