Holiday Greetings From Marine Corps Base Quantico

Staff members of the Personal and Professional Development section in the Chapel Annex building deliver a base-wide holiday message on Marine Corps base Quantico, Dec. 6, 2024. The holiday message intends to spread glee across the base during the season of cheer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)