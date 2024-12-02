Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings From Marine Corps Base Quantico

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Staff members of the Personal and Professional Development section in the Chapel Annex building deliver a base-wide holiday message on Marine Corps base Quantico, Dec. 6, 2024. The holiday message intends to spread glee across the base during the season of cheer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei) 

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 10:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946497
    VIRIN: 241206-M-VM953-1001
    Filename: DOD_110728317
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Holiday Greetings From Marine Corps Base Quantico, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Marine Corps Base Quantico

