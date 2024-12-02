Arnold AFB team members come together for second annual Christmas tree lighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Christmas tree at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., is lit during a lighting ceremony Dec. 3, 2024. This is the second year in a row Arnold team members and their families have gathered for the ceremony. The tree, purchased in 2023, measures 40 feet tall and 22 feet wide. It is decorated with approximately 300 ball ornaments and is topped with a 5-foot 3D five-point star.