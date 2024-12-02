Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arnold AFB team members come together for second annual Christmas tree lighting

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    The Christmas tree at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., is lit during a lighting ceremony Dec. 3, 2024. This is the second year in a row Arnold team members and their families have gathered for the ceremony. The tree, purchased in 2023, measures 40 feet tall and 22 feet wide. It is decorated with approximately 300 ball ornaments and is topped with a 5-foot 3D five-point star.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946494
    VIRIN: 241203-F-EX543-1001
    Filename: DOD_110728274
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Arnold AFB team members come together for second annual Christmas tree lighting, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas tree
    tree lighting
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    Arnold Air Force Base

