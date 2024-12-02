The Christmas tree at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., is lit during a lighting ceremony Dec. 3, 2024. This is the second year in a row Arnold team members and their families have gathered for the ceremony. The tree, purchased in 2023, measures 40 feet tall and 22 feet wide. It is decorated with approximately 300 ball ornaments and is topped with a 5-foot 3D five-point star.
Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 10:48
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|946494
VIRIN:
|241203-F-EX543-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110728274
Length:
|00:01:17
Location:
|ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arnold AFB team members come together for second annual Christmas tree lighting, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
