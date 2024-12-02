Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Carol Kaplan and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Join Terri Lavoie, Walter Reed's Assistant Chief of Staff, as she explains one of the 12 Initiatives: Staff Recruitment & Retention on Dec. 11. The focus of this initiative is to recruit and retain staff through various programs and events, such as the Human Experience Reimagined, on-the-spot awards, organizational events, and upcoming leadership development initiatives aimed at keeping our mid-level managers engaged and valued. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes & Carol Kaplan)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 946487
    VIRIN: 241211-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110728162
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Walter Reed
    12 Initiatives

