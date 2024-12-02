Join Terri Lavoie, Walter Reed's Assistant Chief of Staff, as she explains one of the 12 Initiatives: Staff Recruitment & Retention on Dec. 11. The focus of this initiative is to recruit and retain staff through various programs and events, such as the Human Experience Reimagined, on-the-spot awards, organizational events, and upcoming leadership development initiatives aimed at keeping our mid-level managers engaged and valued. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes & Carol Kaplan)
