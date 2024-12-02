video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join Terri Lavoie, Walter Reed's Assistant Chief of Staff, as she explains one of the 12 Initiatives: Staff Recruitment & Retention on Dec. 11. The focus of this initiative is to recruit and retain staff through various programs and events, such as the Human Experience Reimagined, on-the-spot awards, organizational events, and upcoming leadership development initiatives aimed at keeping our mid-level managers engaged and valued. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes & Carol Kaplan)