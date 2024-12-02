Happy Holidays from the USACE Buffalo District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USACE Buffalo District shares holiday greetings from many different locations located within the district including, Oswego Harbor, Little Sodus, Mount Morris Dam, Guterl Steel, Old Fort Niagara, P-Optimal Wetland and the Cleveland Harbor, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 11, 2024. The district shares the message of togetherness not during just the holiday season but on the projects they focus on throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)