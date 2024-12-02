Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from the USACE Buffalo District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Buffalo District shares holiday greetings from many different locations located within the district including, Oswego Harbor, Little Sodus, Mount Morris Dam, Guterl Steel, Old Fort Niagara, P-Optimal Wetland and the Cleveland Harbor, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 11, 2024. The district shares the message of togetherness not during just the holiday season but on the projects they focus on throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 09:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946484
    VIRIN: 241211-A-FB511-2081
    Filename: DOD_110728121
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from the USACE Buffalo District, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    holidays
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download