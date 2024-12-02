Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Demo Team Heritage Flight over San Francisco Fleet Week 5

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander USAF Samuel "RaZZ" Larson flies in formation with a World War II era P-51 Mustang piloted by Lt. Col. Greg (retired) "B.A." Anders. B.A. Anders was a combat-qualified crew member in the B-52, F-15E and A-10 during his 23-year military career.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946477
    VIRIN: 241012-F-ED401-1780
    Filename: DOD_110728084
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Lockheed Martin
    Air show
    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team

