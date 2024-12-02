F-22 Raptor Demo Team Heritage Flight over San Francisco Fleet Week 5

F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander USAF Samuel "RaZZ" Larson flies in formation with a World War II era P-51 Mustang piloted by Lt. Col. Greg (retired) "B.A." Anders. B.A. Anders was a combat-qualified crew member in the B-52, F-15E and A-10 during his 23-year military career.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946477
|VIRIN:
|241012-F-ED401-1780
|Filename:
|DOD_110728084
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
