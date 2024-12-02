Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army vs Navy 2024 Shoutout

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin, senior enlisted advisor, showed their support for the U.S. Army before the annual Army vs. Navy college football game in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024.

    This work, Army vs Navy 2024 Shoutout, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army vs Navy
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Army Black Knights Football
    7ATC
    Navy Midshipmen football
    GoArmyAcademy

