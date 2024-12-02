Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Lines: Master Sgt. Lamont Bradford Explains the Roll of Military Historians

    POZNAN, POLAND

    12.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Title: Behind the Lines: Master Sgt. Lamont Bradford Explains the Roll of Military Historians
    Date: December 10, 2024
    Location: Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland
    Run Time: 00:03:34:09
    Producer: Sgt. Joshua Linfoot

    Summary: Military historians ensure that military history meets the needs of the Army and nation by supporting the Army Historical Program through the collection of historical documents and artifacts.

    Shot List

    00:00:15:18 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD, 311 MILITARY HISTORY DETACHMENT
    00:00:41:08 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD EXPLAINS WHAT MILITARY HISTORIANS DO
    00:01:13:23 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD EXPLAINS HOW TO BECOME A MILITARY HISTORIAN
    00:01:42:28 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD EXPLAINS THE IMPACT MILITARY HISTORIANS HAVE ON HISTORY

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 09:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 946460
    VIRIN: 241117-A-FC838-8999
    Filename: DOD_110727737
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: SEVERN, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    NATO
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    ArmyHistorians

