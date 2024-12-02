video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946460" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Title: Behind the Lines: Master Sgt. Lamont Bradford Explains the Roll of Military Historians

Date: December 10, 2024

Location: Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland

Run Time: 00:03:34:09

Producer: Sgt. Joshua Linfoot



Summary: Military historians ensure that military history meets the needs of the Army and nation by supporting the Army Historical Program through the collection of historical documents and artifacts.



Shot List



00:00:15:18 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD, 311 MILITARY HISTORY DETACHMENT

00:00:41:08 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD EXPLAINS WHAT MILITARY HISTORIANS DO

00:01:13:23 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD EXPLAINS HOW TO BECOME A MILITARY HISTORIAN

00:01:42:28 - MASTER SGT. LAMONT BRADFORD EXPLAINS THE IMPACT MILITARY HISTORIANS HAVE ON HISTORY