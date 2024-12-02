U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces, and Australian Defence Force Soldiers discuss operational plans during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 8, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87, is the largest and most complex, forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. Yama Sakura 87 offers opportunities to strengthen relationships and build joint and combined readiness. This is the second year these nations have conducted Yama Sakura collectively. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 03:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946452
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-XG428-8180
|Filename:
|DOD_110727619
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Military Exercise BROLL V, by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.