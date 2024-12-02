Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan kicks off the holiday season

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, provides opening remarks for a holiday celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The celebration consisted of a tree lighting, a holiday market and various activities across the base. These events enhance morale by building connections among Airmen and families across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 22:55
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Partnerships
    Osan AB
    7th Air Force
    51st FW

