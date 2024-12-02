Team Osan kicks off the holiday season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, provides opening remarks for a holiday celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The celebration consisted of a tree lighting, a holiday market and various activities across the base. These events enhance morale by building connections among Airmen and families across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)