U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, provides opening remarks for a holiday celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The celebration consisted of a tree lighting, a holiday market and various activities across the base. These events enhance morale by building connections among Airmen and families across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 22:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946426
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110727377
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Osan kicks off the holiday season, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.