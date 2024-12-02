Lance Cpl. Samuel Soto Christmas Greeting

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Soto, an information and communication technology maintainer with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sends a merry Christmas message home on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. These messages give Marines stationed overseas the opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones back home during the holiday season. Soto is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 00:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946424
|VIRIN:
|241209-M-CX509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110727373
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
