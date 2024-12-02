Lance Cpl. Samuel Soto Christmas Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Soto, an information and communication technology maintainer with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sends a merry Christmas message home on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. These messages give Marines stationed overseas the opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones back home during the holiday season. Soto is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)