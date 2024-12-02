241206-SAS-PACUP-Wizardly Wonderland-GORZOCOSKIv2

A Christmas-themed event hosted by Commander Fleet Activity Sasebo took place locally at Nimitz park December 6th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 22:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946423
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110727371
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
