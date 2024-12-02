Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Validation Exercise Fire Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.08.2024

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire Department Sasebo conducted a Validation Exercise Integration Drill with the USS Warrior (MCM-10), Dec. 9th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Drill
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    CNRJ Fire Department Sasebo
    USS Warrior (MCM 10)

