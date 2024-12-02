The Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire Department Sasebo conducted a Validation Exercise Integration Drill with the USS Warrior (MCM-10), Dec. 9th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 23:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946419
|VIRIN:
|241209-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110727330
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Validation Exercise Fire Drill, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.