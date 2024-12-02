Sgt. Adam Collier - Holiday Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Collier, an intelligence analyst, currently assigned to United States Army Japan, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jerron Bruce)