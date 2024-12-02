U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Collier, an intelligence analyst, currently assigned to United States Army Japan, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jerron Bruce)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 20:54
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946415
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-HP253-1225
|Filename:
|DOD_110727212
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Adam Collier - Holiday Greeting, by SPC Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.