Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-37 AR staying hot by the 'fire' on Bliss training complex - 9:16 FORMAT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment stayed sharp on the Fort Bliss Training Complex recently as they practiced scout team advances and wounded Soldier extractions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946399
    VIRIN: 241210-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 241210
    Filename: DOD_110727127
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-37 AR staying hot by the 'fire' on Bliss training complex - 9:16 FORMAT, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    IMCOM
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download