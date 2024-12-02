Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Rescue Missing Woman from Oregon State Park

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station North Bend rescues a 64-year-old woman from Shore Acres State Park, Oregon, on Dec. 8, 2024. The woman was missing for several days while parties from both the air and ground searched for her. (U.S. Coast Guard video)