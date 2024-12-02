Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Rescue Missing Woman from Oregon State Park

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station North Bend rescues a 64-year-old woman from Shore Acres State Park, Oregon, on Dec. 8, 2024. The woman was missing for several days while parties from both the air and ground searched for her. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
