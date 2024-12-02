Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Rescue Missing Woman from Oregon State Park

    COOS BAY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station North Bend rescues a 64-year-old woman from Shore Acres State Park, Oregon, on Dec. 8, 2024. The woman was missing for several days while parties from both the air and ground searched for her. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946398
    VIRIN: 241208-G-SG988-7768
    Filename: DOD_110727100
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: COOS BAY, OREGON, US

    SAR
    USCG
    Oregon
    Hoist
    Missing Person
    Partner Agencies

