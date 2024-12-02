Guardian Arena participants tackle multiple physical and cognitive challenges during Guardian Arena 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 9, 2024. Thirty-five teams, comprised of United States Space Force Guardians, United States Air Force Airmen, civilians, and representatives from our international allies and partners, participated in the world’s largest Space Force exercise. The second annual Guardian Arena competition provided the opportunity to emphasize the continuous importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, link military and civilian space enterprises, and instill esprit de corps with an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946368
|VIRIN:
|241209-X-SI502-1389
|Filename:
|DOD_110726757
|Length:
|00:11:05
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Second Annual Guardian Arena Day 2, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.