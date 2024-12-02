Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Annual Guardian Arena Day 2

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Guardian Arena participants tackle multiple physical and cognitive challenges during Guardian Arena 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 9, 2024. Thirty-five teams, comprised of United States Space Force Guardians, United States Air Force Airmen, civilians, and representatives from our international allies and partners, participated in the world’s largest Space Force exercise. The second annual Guardian Arena competition provided the opportunity to emphasize the continuous importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, link military and civilian space enterprises, and instill esprit de corps with an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

