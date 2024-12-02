Second Annual Guardian Arena Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946368" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guardian Arena participants tackle multiple physical and cognitive challenges during Guardian Arena 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 9, 2024. Thirty-five teams, comprised of United States Space Force Guardians, United States Air Force Airmen, civilians, and representatives from our international allies and partners, participated in the world’s largest Space Force exercise. The second annual Guardian Arena competition provided the opportunity to emphasize the continuous importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, link military and civilian space enterprises, and instill esprit de corps with an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)