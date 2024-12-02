Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Magic 2024 - Luke AFB

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Highlights from the Luke Air Force Base *Holiday Magic 2024* event, held in early December. The celebration included a beautiful tree lighting ceremony, a variety of food trucks offering festive treats, and fun activities for the whole family. Service members, Civilians and their families came together to celebrate the holiday season in a warm, community-filled atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    Location: ARIZONA, US

