Highlights from the Luke Air Force Base *Holiday Magic 2024* event, held in early December. The celebration included a beautiful tree lighting ceremony, a variety of food trucks offering festive treats, and fun activities for the whole family. Service members, Civilians and their families came together to celebrate the holiday season in a warm, community-filled atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946365
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-JH362-5345
|Filename:
|DOD_110726737
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Magic 2024 - Luke AFB, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
