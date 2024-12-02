Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott AFB Warfighting Course BROLL

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Airman Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen train in a pre-deployment war fighting course at Scott Air Force Base, Nov. 22, 2024. The warfighting course is a week-long high-paced training centered around combat operations and Tactical Combat Casualty Care while under fire. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Samantha Rossi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946351
    VIRIN: 241122-F-UV715-1002
    Filename: DOD_110726570
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott AFB Warfighting Course BROLL, by Amn Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #24AMCPAWorkshop

