    AMC aircrews practice advanced airlift technics in Arizona

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    C-130 Hercules aircrews attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, take-off for a training sortie, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, February 15, 2023. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    This work, AMC aircrews practice advanced airlift technics in Arizona, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    180th Airlift Squadron

