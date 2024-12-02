C-130 Hercules aircrews attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, take-off for a training sortie, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, February 15, 2023. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946350
|VIRIN:
|230215-Z-YI114-8980
|Filename:
|DOD_110726566
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC aircrews practice advanced airlift technics in Arizona, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
