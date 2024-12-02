Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where there is love, there is always a little magic.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    During the holiday season, unexpected acts of kindness and generosity spread warmth throughout the hospital, leaving people wondering if it's the work of a special person or something magical.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 15:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 946348
    VIRIN: 241210-D-NB001-7864
    Filename: DOD_110726564
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where there is love, there is always a little magic., by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

