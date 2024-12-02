Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    There's no level like low level

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and international aircrews attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, perform low-altitude tactics training near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 9, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946345
    VIRIN: 221109-Z-YI114-3673
    Filename: DOD_110726511
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, There's no level like low level, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    C-130 Hercules
    Japanese Air Self Defense Force
    41st Airlift Squadron
    allied partners
    401st Squadron

