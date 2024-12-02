U.S. and international aircrews attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, perform low-altitude tactics training near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 9, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946345
|VIRIN:
|221109-Z-YI114-3673
|Filename:
|DOD_110726511
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, There's no level like low level, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
