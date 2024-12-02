C-130's from around the world learn advanced tactics during AMC course

U.S. and international aircrews attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, receive an intelligence brief from students attending the Advanced Airlift Mobility Intelligence Course, before a training sortie, November 8, 2024. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946343
|VIRIN:
|221108-Z-YI114-2145
|Filename:
|DOD_110726473
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
