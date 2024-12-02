Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A French A400M Atlas lands in Fort Huachuca for advanced airlift training

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A French Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft lands on Hubbard Landing Zone, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, September 28, 2022. This was the first aircrew from France to attend the course as well as the first Atlas aircraft. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946338
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-YI114-9443
    Filename: DOD_110726436
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A French A400M Atlas lands in Fort Huachuca for advanced airlift training, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    international relations
    139th Airlift Wing
    AATTC
    allied partners
    A400M Atlas

