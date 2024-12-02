A French A400M Atlas lands in Fort Huachuca for advanced airlift training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A French Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft lands on Hubbard Landing Zone, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, September 28, 2022. This was the first aircrew from France to attend the course as well as the first Atlas aircraft. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)