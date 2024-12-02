International air mobility crews attend Missouri based advanced tactics course

International aircrews attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, practice combat landings on Hubbard Landing Zone, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, September 27, 2022. Since 1983 the training center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|09.27.2022
|12.10.2024 14:50
|B-Roll
|946336
|220927-Z-YI114-9015
|DOD_110726420
|00:02:52
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|0
|0
