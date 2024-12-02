Soldiers assigned to the 3-338th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, supported a recent Building Strong and Ready Teams event, hosted by First Army's 157th Infantry Brigade, at Blacklick, Ohio, December 8, 2024, to help Soldiers build a stronger foundation with their families, and leading to more effective Soldiers.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
