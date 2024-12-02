Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Strong and Ready Teams

    BLACKLICK, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 3-338th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, supported a recent Building Strong and Ready Teams event, hosted by First Army's 157th Infantry Brigade, at Blacklick, Ohio, December 8, 2024, to help Soldiers build a stronger foundation with their families, and leading to more effective Soldiers.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:22
    Location: BLACKLICK, OHIO, US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    157th Infantry Brigade
    85th Support Command
    BSRT
    3-338th TSBN

