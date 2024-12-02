video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3-338th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, supported a recent Building Strong and Ready Teams event, hosted by First Army's 157th Infantry Brigade, at Blacklick, Ohio, December 8, 2024, to help Soldiers build a stronger foundation with their families, and leading to more effective Soldiers.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)