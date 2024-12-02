A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the Royal Danish Air Force’s 721 Squadron, and a C-130H Hercules aircraft from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron takes off for a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 22, 2022. Since 1983 the training center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946328
|VIRIN:
|220922-Z-YI114-5837
|Filename:
|DOD_110726361
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, International air mobility crews attend Missouri based advanced tactics course, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.