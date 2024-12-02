International air mobility crews attend Missouri based advanced tactics course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the Royal Danish Air Force’s 721 Squadron, and a C-130H Hercules aircraft from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron takes off for a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 22, 2022. Since 1983 the training center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)