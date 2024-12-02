Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB Fire Department B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of Luke Air Force Base Fire Department firefighters, Oct. 15, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The firefighters at Luke AFB are responsible for emergency responses, rescues, and maintaining fire safety on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946325
    VIRIN: 241015-F-RL243-8330
    Filename: DOD_110726287
    Length: 00:06:33
    Location: LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB Fire Department B-Roll, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download